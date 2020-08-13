Man sought in previous pursuit arrested after police chase in Stafford

A man who has been wanted in Stafford since he eluded deputies during a June 30 pursuit was apprehended Wednesday following another pursuit in the county, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said 1st Sgt. W.T. Johnson was on patrol about 1 a.m. when he saw a vehicle improperly stopped on Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) near Short Street. Johnson turned on his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled into a nearby Exxon station.

The suspect then accelerated and sped north on Warrenton Road with Johnson in pursuit. The suspect ran a red light before making a U-turn at McLane Drive and heading back south on the highway.

Deputy Travis Vasquez used a tactical maneuver that involved striking the back of the fleeing vehicle as it entered Olde Forge subdivision, and the car stopped near the intersection of Bellows Avenue and Olde Forge Drive. The driver got out and tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody by several deputies.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Andrew Bumbrey of Manassas. Deputies determined the car had been reported stolen in Manassas and that Bumbrey already had a number of warrants in Stafford stemming from the June 30 pursuit.