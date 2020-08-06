Man suffers life-threatening stab wounds in Spotsylvania altercation, police say

A 35-year-old man was critically injured Thursday morning when he was stabbed multiple times during a dispute over a woman, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said police received a 911 call about 8 a.m. regarding an incident at the Knights Inn at 4811 Market St. Deputies found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Scott said the suspect, 24-year-old Deon Waverly Harris of Fredericksburg, knocked on a motel room door and got into a verbal altercation with the victim. The argument centered on a woman who was at the motel with the victim; Harris and the woman had a prior relationship.

Harris was gone when police arrived, but he was quickly identified as the suspect. With the assistance of the Fredericksburg Police Department, deputies apprehended Harris later Thursday in the area of Sag Harbor Lane off Fall Hill Avenue in the city.

Harris is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, which carries a potential sentence of up to life in prison. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.