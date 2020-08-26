Man suspected in Culpeper Walmart shoplifting flees store on child’s scooter

An unidentified man suspected in a recent shoplifting at Walmart, when confronted fled the store on a child-sized scooter and is being sought by Culpeper Police.
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man captured on surveillance video in the reported incident around 6 p.m. on August 18 in the SuperCenter on James Madison Highway.
As the man entered the store, he attempted to conceal multiple items on his person and when he attempted to leave was stopped by security.
The man reportedly returned the items back to the store and then refused to stay on location for questioning, police said. He was seen leaving in the direction of Kohl’s on a small motorized scooter.
Police described the man as a while male in his late 20s or 30s with thinning dark brown hair and dark brown full facial hair. He was last seen wearing a light green hoodie with an emblem on the back, khaki shorts, dark colored sandals, sunglasses and a black phone clip.
Police say the man was observed on a previous occasion taking and concealing items from the store.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Officer R. Lamb at 540/727-3430 ext. 5585 or the communications center at 540/727-7900, referencing case #2008-0112.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously at tips@culpeperva.gov or by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.