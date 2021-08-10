Man suspected of Fredericksburg shooting incident arrested in South Carolina

A man accused of firing multiple shots at another man in broad daylight in Fredericksburg last week was apprehended Tuesday in South Carolina, police said.

Rai’shon Eugene Delarge, 25, of Stafford County is charged in the city with attempted murder, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm within the city limits, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.

Morris said the incident took place about 11:50 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a man and woman walking near the bus stop having a verbal altercation.

The man then exchanged words with a man who was standing in front of Manshu Check and Cash. The suspect then fired multiple shots at the other man, police said.

The victim ran inside the store once the shooting erupted, Morris said. A bullet went through the store window, but no one was injured.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, city police tracked Delarge to Florence, S.C., where he was arrested Tuesday. He is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center.

Court records show that Delarge was already on bond at the time of the Fredericksburg incident. He has a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 23 in Stafford Circuit Court on three drug-related charges.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.