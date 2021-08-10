 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man suspected of Fredericksburg shooting incident arrested in South Carolina
0 comments

Man suspected of Fredericksburg shooting incident arrested in South Carolina

{{featured_button_text}}

A man accused of firing multiple shots at another man in broad daylight in Fredericksburg last week was apprehended Tuesday in South Carolina, police said.

Rai’shon Eugene Delarge, 25, of Stafford County is charged in the city with attempted murder, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm within the city limits, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.

Morris said the incident took place about 11:50 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a man and woman walking near the bus stop having a verbal altercation.

The man then exchanged words with a man who was standing in front of Manshu Check and Cash. The suspect then fired multiple shots at the other man, police said.

The victim ran inside the store once the shooting erupted, Morris said. A bullet went through the store window, but no one was injured.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, city police tracked Delarge to Florence, S.C., where he was arrested Tuesday. He is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center.

Court records show that Delarge was already on bond at the time of the Fredericksburg incident. He has a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 23 in Stafford Circuit Court on three drug-related charges.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert