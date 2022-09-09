Man suspected of leading teenagers on robbery spree indicted in Stafford

An Alexandria man suspected of directing a burglary ring that resulted in at least two heists in Stafford County in 2020 was indicted this week by a Stafford grand jury.

Deshaun Marquis Stoney is charged with robbery, conspiracy and two firearms offenses. He had previously been charged with the same offenses, but the charges were dropped last year after the teenagers involved refused to testify against him.

The charges were reinstated this week after prosecutor Ryan Frank determined that he now has the evidence he needs to prosecute Stoney, who had not been arrested as of Friday.

The charges stem from August 2020 robberies at two 7-Eleven stores along U.S. 1 in Stafford. In both cases, masked robbers entered the store, displayed a gun and left with money and tobacco products.

The robberies were two of nine related robberies that took place over a two-week period. The other robberies were at stores in Fairfax and Prince William counties. The teens have already been prosecuted in Stafford.

Police believe the teens went into the stores under the direction of Stoney.