Man to serve 5 years in sexual assault case

A young Stafford County man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in 2019 after she sneaked out of her home to be with him was ordered last week to serve four years in prison.

Corbin Michael Leo, 20, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 16 years with 12 years suspended. He had previously entered an Alford plea to aggravated sexual battery, meaning he does not admit guilt but did not want to risk a trial.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutor Ed Lustig and defense attorney Vince Ventura agreed that Leo would receive no more than five years to serve. In addition, several other charges were dropped.

According to the evidence, the victim was 16 when she sneaked out in March 2019 to go off with Corbin, who was 18 at the time.

When the girl’s mother realized she was gone, she contacted the girl’s father, who was out of town. The father called Corbin and demanded that he bring the girl home.

Before bringing her home, Leo had sexual activity with the girl in the car. The girl, who was intoxicated, did not recall exactly what happened but when she got home she told her mother’s friend that “he did something to me.” The girl had vomited on her sweater and had her shoes on the wrong feet.

Leo continues to insist that the sex acts were consensual, but Lustig said the girl was too intoxicated to consent.

