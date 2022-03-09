Man to serve a year for spying on former friend in Fredericksburg

A man who secretly placed cameras in his former friend's bathroom was ordered Wednesday to serve a year in prison.

Jamshaid R. Chaudhry, 28, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of eight years with all but a year suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to burglary, unlawful filming and two counts of spying using an electronic device.

Judge Gordon Willis' sentence was well above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for probation but no incarceration.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Justin Witt, Chaudhry and the victim were friends who worked together in Dahlgren. In late 2020, the woman gave Chaudhry a key to her Fredericksburg home so he could place packages inside while she was away for the holidays.

Toward the end of January 2021, the woman's father found cameras hidden in the bathroom ceiling that were pointed toward the shower and the toilet. Detective Gloria Mejia identified Chaudhry as the suspect, and videos and images of the woman in various stages of undress were found in Chaudhry's Spotsylvania County home. One image showed Chaudhry installing one of the cameras.

Chaudhry had made a copy of the key the woman gave him and used it at times when he knew she was away from the home.

The woman testified Wednesday that Chaudhry's betrayal has had a profound negative effect on her and her family. Among other things, she said she's had nightmares, trouble sleeping and has needed costly therapy.

"My sense of safety has been shaken," the woman said.

Witt on Wednesday asked Willis to impose an active sentence of two years for Chaudhry's "perverse and creepy" behavior. "The home is the castle, a place of solace," Witt said. "And that was all violated."

Defense attorney Price Koch asked the judge to follow the guidelines. He said Chaudhry has already lost his government clearance and his career as a scientist, and said incarceration was of benefit to no one.

Just before being sentenced, Chaudhry made a statement in which he expressed regret for his "one-time dumb mistake" and the hurt it has caused. He said he is working through some mental issues that contributed to his actions.

Willis said those issues are no excuse for the decision to "prey on, stalk, objectify and victimize" the young woman.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.