Man tried to make good on threat in double shooting case, according to court testimony

A man testified Tuesday that after Jeffery C. Brown robbed him at gunpoint in March, Brown threatened to kill him and his girlfriend if he told anyone about the incident.

Six months later, according to evidence presented by prosecutor Wenonah Peterson, Brown allegedly tried to make good on his threat.

Brown, 32, is charged in Fredericksburg with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious wounding, robbery, burglary and five other offenses. Judge John R. Stevens sent the charges to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Fredericksburg General District Court.

Most of Brown’s charges stem from a Sept. 15 incident at Valor Apartments off Fall Hill Avenue in the city. A woman testified that she answered a knock at the door that morning because she was expecting her mother.

When she answered the door, no one was there. But her dog managed to slip by her, so she went outside to get her. When she came back into the apartment, the woman said she didn’t lock the door.

A short time later, the woman testified, a masked man in a gray hoodie appeared in her bedroom and shot her three or four times. The woman was hit in both legs and the buttocks.