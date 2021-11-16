Man tried to make good on threat in double shooting case, according to court testimony

A man testified Tuesday that after Jeffery C. Brown robbed him at gunpoint in March, Brown threatened to kill him and his girlfriend if he told anyone about the incident.
Six months later, according to evidence presented by prosecutor Wenonah Peterson, Brown allegedly tried to make good on his threat.
Brown, 32, is charged in Fredericksburg with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious wounding, robbery, burglary and five other offenses. Judge John R. Stevens sent the charges to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Fredericksburg General District Court.
Most of Brown’s charges stem from a Sept. 15 incident at Valor Apartments off Fall Hill Avenue in the city. A woman testified that she answered a knock at the door that morning because she was expecting her mother.
When she answered the door, no one was there. But her dog managed to slip by her, so she went outside to get her. When she came back into the apartment, the woman said she didn’t lock the door.
A short time later, the woman testified, a masked man in a gray hoodie appeared in her bedroom and shot her three or four times. The woman was hit in both legs and the buttocks.
Her boyfriend said he was awakened by gunshots and the woman’s screams. He too was shot multiple times by the intruder.
Both victims were rushed to Mary Washington Hospital in critical condition. They both were in court Tuesday and appeared mostly recovered from the ordeal.
Detective Nikki Lovett headed an investigation that resulted in charges against Brown, who has a lengthy criminal record and admitted gang ties. Brown was apprehended a few days after the shootings by Virginia State Police following a high-speed chase in Chesterfield County.
The male victim in the Fredericksburg shootings said he had been friends with Brown since middle school. He said he was riding with Brown to a convenience store on March 20 when Brown pulled a gun and said, “give me your money.”
The stunned former friend said he handed over $800, money that was left from a stimulus payment. He said Brown then kicked him out of the car and told him he would kill him and the woman if he told anyone about the robbery.
The man said he texted Brown to express his displeasure about being robbed, then eventually reported the incident to city police.
Attorney Joseph Synan is representing Brown, who is currently being held in the Northern Neck Regional Jail.
