Man uses car as a weapon during dispute over headlights, police say

A Colonial Beach man was charged with a felony following a Tuesday night incident in Stafford County in which he allegedly drove his car into another man during a dispute about headlights, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the altercation occurred about 8:25 p.m. at Stafford Self Storage at 2023 Jefferson Davis Highway. The investigation revealed that 42-year-old John A. Barr Jr. was leaving the facility when a pedestrian approached him and complained about Barr’s headlights shining in his eyes.

The two men exchanged words before the 56-year-old pedestrian walked away, Maroney said. Police said that as the man crossed in front of Barr’s vehicle, Barr turned toward him and struck him with the passenger’s side of the car. He then got out of his vehicle and began gesturing at the victim as he was on the ground.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Maroney said. Barr was charged with malicious wounding and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Barr was arraigned Wednesday in Stafford General District Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

