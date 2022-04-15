Man wanted in city tased, arrested in Stafford

A wanted man was arrested Thursday following a brief barricade situation in southern Stafford County, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Edwards Drive about 7 a.m. to look for 33-year-old Daniel Howdershelt. Howdershelt was wanted in Fredericksburg on charges related to drug and burglary offenses, police said.

When deputies arrived, Kimmitz said, the suspect barricaded himself in a downstairs room. Kimmitz said Howdershelt became less and less responsive as deputies tried to talk him into surrendering.

After about 20 minutes, deputies forced their way into the room and forcefully took Howdershelt into custody. A taser was used on the suspect during the arrest, Kimmitz said.

Howdershelt was additionally charged in Stafford with possession of controlled paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and fleeing from law enforcement. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

