Man wanted in Florida apprehended in a Stafford apartment

A man wanted on gun-related charges in Florida was apprehended Wednesday in a Stafford apartment, police said.

Nicolas Antonio Ayala, 23, is charged in Sebastian, Fla., with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a residence, domestic assault and battery and passing a forged check.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said police recently learned that Ayala had gotten an apartment on Malvern Lakes Circle in the county. U.S. Marshals Service and Stafford Sheriff's personnel went to the apartment and took Ayala into custody without incident.

Ayala was charged in Stafford with being a fugitive from justice and was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond pending extradition to Florida.

Kimmitz said the apartment was searched and two guns reported stolen from Sebastian were recovered. Additional charges are pending, Kimmitz said.

