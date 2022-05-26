Man who fell through ceiling of women's locker room sentenced to 19 years

A man whose elaborate scheme to spy on women ended when he fell through the ceiling of a Stafford County locker room last year was ordered Thursday to serve 19 years in prison.

Brian Anthony Joe, 42, of Woodbridge was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 59 years with 40 years suspended. Joe was previously convicted of 12 offenses, including two counts of burglary, attempting to unlawfully film a minor and seven misdemeanor Peeping Tom charges.

Judge Bruce Strickland’s sentence far exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum penalty of six months.

Joe’s troubles began Jan. 30, 2021, when he fell into the women’s locker room at Onelife Fitness on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford. Two women were in the room and one was partially undressed.

Joe dangled from the ceiling before cutting himself down. Several gym members held him until police arrived, and Joe has been in jail ever since.

During the ensuing investigation, police discovered a series of straps, clips and binders that allowed Joe to suspend himself above the locker room’s drop ceiling. He got into the ceiling via a rope ladder he placed in a unisex bathroom that he locked behind him, and he cut holes in strategic places that allowed him to look into the locker room with the assistance of a small camera.

The evidence presented by Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen showed that Joe, a member of the gym, had perched himself in the ceiling three other times that week alone. He stayed in the ceiling for up to two hours at a time.

“Hour after hour, Brian Joe was in the ceiling filming countless victims in their most private moments,” Olsen said. “It was sheer luck that his elaborate system failed that day.”

Olsen also presented evidence showing that Joe used a hidden camera in his shoe to film up the skirts of various women in public places. A search of his home turned up more than 700 images of child pornography, authorities say. Charges stemming from the child pornography discovery are still pending in Prince William County.

Two women who were in the Onelife Fitness locker room testified Thursday that the experience has had severe negative effects on them.

The facility’s general manager said Joe’s “disgusting and lewd” actions have hurt the business and her peace of mind.

Another woman said the experience has impacted her “tremendously” and made her feel unsafe. “It just changes you,” she said. “I look at ceilings now more than I ever have before.”

Olsen asked the judge to give Joe an active sentence of 20 years. He said there are likely countless victims that don’t even know they were victimized, and he said a lengthy prison sentence was the only way to keep the public safe.

Defense attorney John Mayoras asked the judge to sentence Joe to something close to what the guidelines called for. He said Joe had been an upstanding member of the community.

In a statement just before his sentence was pronounced, Joe asked the victims for forgiveness and said he is “heartbroken and sorry” for the emotional damage his actions caused and for the embarrassment his family has suffered.

“I didn’t know the pain I caused,” Joe said. “There’s no excuse for what I did.”

Joe blamed his actions on a drug problem, but the judge said that didn’t begin to explain the lengths he went to in setting up his spying system.

“Society cannot tolerate a crime such as yours,” Strickland said.

