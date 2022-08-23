Man who fired gun in tow dispute pleads guilty to misdemeanors

The case against a Fredericksburg man who had been accused of shooting at tow-truck drivers in the city during a 2020 altercation was resolved Tuesday with two misdemeanor convictions.

Drequan Lashae Edwards, 27, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to shooting in public and brandishing a firearm. He was ordered to serve two years in jail with all but 120 days suspended.

Because the convictions are misdemeanors, Edwards will only have to serve half of that time. He had served some time previously, leaving him with less than 60 days left to serve.

As part of the plea agreement worked out by defense attorney Mark Murphy and prosecutor Brian Carrico, two felony counts of attempted malicious wounding and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony were dropped.

The charges stem from a Sept. 26, 2020, incident in the parking lot of the Townsend Apartments. A Chevrolet with Mississippi license plates was deemed by two employees of Shanks Towing to be improperly parked at the complex.

The vehicle owner saw her car being towed and pleaded with the driver not to take it. Edwards was with the woman and began arguing with both employees.

At some point, Edwards pulled out a gun and fired a couple of shots. Neither the Shanks employees nor the tow truck was struck.

One of the employees testified at a preliminary hearing that he saw the flash of the gun but couldn’t tell where the shooter was aiming. Murphy said Edwards denied shooting at the victims or the vehicle and said it was unlikely he could have missed the truck if he were shooting at it.