A man who fired shots during a 2021 dispute outside a downtown Fredericksburg bar during which his jaw was broken pleaded guilty to two felony charges Tuesday.

Raekwon M. Johnson, 27, of Spotsylvania, was convicted in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of unlawful wounding and causing injury while shooting in public. He will be sentenced May 22.

As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Justin Witt and defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman, two other charges were dropped and a malicious wounding charge was reduced.

According to the evidence, Johnson, another man and a woman had just left a bar in the 700 block of Caroline Street early May 16, 2021, when they got into an altercation with two men.

Witt said a fight broke out after one of the men made inappropriate comments to a woman. Johnson fired two shots during the incident, and one shot grazed the shoulder of Jamal Woodall as he was walking away from the altercation.

Woodall, who didn't initially realize he'd been shot, was treated at Mary Washington Hospital and released that same morning. Coleman said Johnson suffered a broken jaw and other injuries prior to firing shots.

Johnson was identified as the shooter after police interviewed witnesses and examined surveillance video. He was arrested two weeks after the shooting.