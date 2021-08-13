Man who fired shots in King George parking lot sentenced

A young man who fired multiple shots in the parking lot of a King George County grocery store last year during a dispute with a woman was ordered Thursday to serve eight and a half years in prison.
Sebastian Kane Wright, 19, of King George, pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possessing a gun as a felon and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Six other charges, including four counts of attempted murder, were dropped.
According to prosecutor Charlie Clark, Wright and a woman he’d had a brief relationship with got into an argument on Aug. 31 near Wright’s home on Dahlgren Road.
The woman then drove to the Food Lion in Dahlgren at about 4 p.m. with her children and another adult. The woman said she went there because she thought it was a relatively safe public place.
Wright followed the woman and approached her car. He then told her “I shoot [expletives]” before reaching into his car, grabbing a handgun and firing three shots.
Wright left after firing the shots, Clark said. No one was hit, but bullet holes were found in a nearby vehicle.
Clark said there were numerous people at the shopping center that afternoon and it was fortunate that no one was injured or worse.
Deputies went to Wright’s home and took him into custody. Wright admitted to firing the shots, and pieces of the disassembled 9mm gun were recovered from the back yard.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404