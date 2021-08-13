 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who fired shots in King George parking lot sentenced
0 comments
alert top story

Man who fired shots in King George parking lot sentenced

{{featured_button_text}}
Sebastian Wright

Wright

A young man who fired multiple shots in the parking lot of a King George County grocery store last year during a dispute with a woman was ordered Thursday to serve eight and a half years in prison.

Sebastian Kane Wright, 19, of King George, pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possessing a gun as a felon and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Six other charges, including four counts of attempted murder, were dropped.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to prosecutor Charlie Clark, Wright and a woman he’d had a brief relationship with got into an argument on Aug. 31 near Wright’s home on Dahlgren Road.

The woman then drove to the Food Lion in Dahlgren at about 4 p.m. with her children and another adult. The woman said she went there because she thought it was a relatively safe public place.

Wright followed the woman and approached her car. He then told her “I shoot [expletives]” before reaching into his car, grabbing a handgun and firing three shots.

Wright left after firing the shots, Clark said. No one was hit, but bullet holes were found in a nearby vehicle.

Clark said there were numerous people at the shopping center that afternoon and it was fortunate that no one was injured or worse.

Deputies went to Wright’s home and took him into custody. Wright admitted to firing the shots, and pieces of the disassembled 9mm gun were recovered from the back yard.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert