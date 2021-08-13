Man who fired shots in King George parking lot sentenced

A young man who fired multiple shots in the parking lot of a King George County grocery store last year during a dispute with a woman was ordered Thursday to serve eight and a half years in prison.

Sebastian Kane Wright, 19, of King George, pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possessing a gun as a felon and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Six other charges, including four counts of attempted murder, were dropped.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to prosecutor Charlie Clark, Wright and a woman he’d had a brief relationship with got into an argument on Aug. 31 near Wright’s home on Dahlgren Road.

The woman then drove to the Food Lion in Dahlgren at about 4 p.m. with her children and another adult. The woman said she went there because she thought it was a relatively safe public place.

Wright followed the woman and approached her car. He then told her “I shoot [expletives]” before reaching into his car, grabbing a handgun and firing three shots.

Wright left after firing the shots, Clark said. No one was hit, but bullet holes were found in a nearby vehicle.