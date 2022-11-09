Man who fired shots in neighbor's home sentenced to 3 years

A Stafford County man who fired more than a dozen shots inside his neighbor's occupied home during an apparent drug-induced meltdown earlier this year was ordered Wednesday to serve three years in prison.

Scott Anthony Jones, 53, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit to attempted malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied building, possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing illegal drugs. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years with all but three years suspended.

As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Jay Chichester and defense attorney Eugene Frost, other charges against Jones were dropped.

According to police and court records, the incident took place the morning of March 27 on Aster Lane off Bells Hill Road in Stafford. Ronnie Pelayo saw Jones next door leaning against a truck in the driveway and asked him if he was OK. Jones replied, "no, I'm not Ok" and ran toward his neighbor with a gun in his hand.

Pelayo ran into his home and Scott followed, tripping over a suitcase after entering the home. He then began discharging his gun "indiscriminately" in Pelayo's direction; court records state that between 12 and 16 shell casings were found in the foyer, but no one was injured.

There had been no problems between the neighbors prior to that day, police said.

Jones then ran out of Pelayo's home and went to another residence across the street. He rang the doorbell and kicked and knocked on the front door, but the residents didn't answer. They called 911 after seeing Jones outside the home with the gun.

Those neighbors described Jones as looking "very erratic and paranoid, almost like someone was following or chasing him." Scott was still outside the home when Sgt. A.I. Assur and Deputy C.R. Szentkuti arrived. He threw the gun into some bushes after being challenged by Assur and he complied when ordered to put his hands up. But once he reached the sidewalk, court records state, he dropped his hands and charged at the deputies.

Assur tased Jones and he fell to the ground. He got back up and charged again. He was tased a second time, but this time the taser seemed to have no effect.

He tripped and fell again, according to the evidence. This time he was pepper-sprayed after getting up, but the spray also seemed to have little effect. He was finally corralled after other deputies arrived to assist.

During a subsequent interview, Jones admitted using crack cocaine that day. The drugs were found in his home during a subsequent search.