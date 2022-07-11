 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who flashed gun in road-rage conflict sentenced to two years

A Georgia man who displayed a gun during a road-rage incident in Stafford County last year was ordered Thursday to serve two years in jail, court records show.

Cazz Everett Lynn, 30, of Sandy Springs, Ga., pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to possessing a firearm as a felon and brandishing. In exchange for his guilty pleas, charges of possessing ammunition as a felon and failing to appear in court were dropped.

According to police, the victim said he was driving south on U.S. 1 just north of Garrisonville Road on April 2 when a Lincoln began tailgating and driving aggressively. The victim said the Lincoln then came alongside him and the passenger, later identified as Lynn, pointed a black handgun at him.

The Lincoln was spotted in a nearby Wawa parking lot a short time later and the other driver identified Lynn. Lynn told police that the other driver was the aggressive one and that he took the gun from the glove box “just in case” he needed it.

Lynn was sentenced to a total of six years with all but two years suspended.

