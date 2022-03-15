Man who had face serious charges in Fredericksburg released on time served

A man who had been facing charges carrying potential life sentences was released from jail last week after making a deal that eliminated most of his charges.

Christopher William Garand, 43, of Fairfax, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, burglary and other charges following an Oct. 2 incident in the 800 block of Monument Avenue in Fredericksburg.

Authorities said he showed up at a former girlfriend’s home unannounced and assaulted the woman and her stepfather. The stepfather ended up in intensive care following the incident.

On Thursday, Garand pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a reduced charge of unlawful wounding. He was sentenced to five years with all but the five months or so he’d already served suspended.

All of the other charges were dropped.

At a preliminary hearing, defense attorney Eugene Frost claimed that Garand had the code to the woman’s apartment when he went to her home early that morning after drinking at a bar. Frost claimed that an altercation began after Garand saw the woman’s stepfather coming out of her bedroom partially clothed. The victims denied allegations that they were having relations.

The woman is currently in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on felony DUI and other charges.

