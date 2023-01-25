Man who killed best friend pleads guilty to manslaughter

A man who shot and killed his best friend in late 2021 after mistaking him for another man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court.

Terrence Oliver Smith, 38, of Spotsylvania, was also convicted of a firearms offense. The convictions stem from the Dec. 18, 2021, slaying of 28-year-old Dequan C. Thomas, who was shot in the chest as he walked into the home he shared with Smith early that morning.

As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Jeff Adams and defense attorney James Maloney, Smith will receive no more than 10 years in prison when he is sentenced April 6. In addition, a murder charge was reduced to manslaughter.

According to court records, Smith and Thomas lived together in the 6600 block of Wagon Drive in the Meadows Mobile Home Park and had stepped outside to smoke that night. Thomas also worked for Smith at a restaurant Smith operated in Bragg Hill in Fredericksburg.

A woman came to visit Smith at the home that night. Several minutes after she arrived, Thomas was coming in the front door when four shots were fired from a Taurus 9mm gun. One shot struck Thomas in the middle of his chest, court records state.

Smith called 911 and told authorities that he had mistakenly shot his best friend. He said he thought the man coming through the door was the ex-husband of the woman who was visiting, who supposedly had been threatening Smith.

The gun used in the shooting had been reported stolen from a woman in Stafford County in May 2021, court records state. Smith was not legally allowed to have a gun as the result of a 2012 conviction of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.