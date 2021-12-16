Man who killed his roommate in Stafford pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Stafford County man who killed one of his roommates during what appeared to be drunken horseplay pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, court records show.

Kevin Monsivais, 26, was also convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of shooting in an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm. As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutors and defense attorney Jason Pelt, Monsivais will receive no more than eight years in prison when he is sentenced March 11.

Jareal Marryshow, 26, was shot in the head at point-blank range on Jan. 15 in an apartment on Setter Circle in Silver Collection at Celebrate off U.S 17 in southern Stafford.

According to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, about six people were in the apartment that night and most were drinking heavily. Monsivais, who had recently left the Marine Corps, was especially intoxicated, witnesses said.

Monsivais was initially charged with murder, a charge that Pelt argued from the beginning was too extreme. He was at a Fredericksburg motel with $1,500 in cash and a passport when the warrant was served. He eventually admitted shooting Marryshow, but claimed it was an accident.

Monsivais has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since January and will have served 14 months by the time he is sentenced.

