Man who led Stafford deputies on lengthy pursuit gets a year and a half in prison

A Stafford man who led county deputies on a 90-minute pursuit two years ago was ordered Tuesday to serve a year and a half in prison.

James Preston Pullen, 40, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to felony eluding, driving revoked and failure to appear in court. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 11 years with all but a year and a half suspended. Several charges were dropped

According to police and court records, Deputy B.U. Demirci was on Interstate 95 in Stafford on June 18, 2020, when a Chevy sedan passed a truck on the shoulder and changed lanes without signaling. After the deputy activated his lights, the driver got off the highway at the Centreport exit, then ran a red light and immediately got back on the interstate and headed north at speeds of well over 90 mph.

Deputy E. Taylor was ahead of the pursuit when he saw the sedan approaching. The suspect veered off the road into the woods and struck some trees.

Court records state that Pullen crawled out of the passenger’s side window and ran into the woods. A police dog was deployed but did not find the suspect right away.

Police called the registered owner of the vehicle, who told them she had just sold the car to Pullen. A phone registered to Pullen was recovered at the crash scene.

Pullen was eventually spotted in an industrial area near Utah Place and Sage Lane. He ran again, but a deputy and a police dog were waiting at the fence line and Pullen surrendered.

He told police he had no idea what was going on and joked that he was making sure that the deputy was in good shape. He claimed he was “stupid” because he wanted to go home to his kids.

