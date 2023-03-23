A man who left two dead dogs at his ex-wife's Stafford County residence in 2021 was ordered Thursday to spend a year and a half in prison.

Christopher Wayne Moore, 39, of Spotsylvania County, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to animal cruelty resulting in death and domestic assault. Judge Michael Levy sentenced him to a total of six years with all but a year and a half suspended.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Sarah Watkins, Moore and his ex-wife got into an argument at her home on Aug. 17, 2021. During the dispute, the woman said that she was slapped, pushed, punched in the throat and threatened to have her home burned down.

She told Moore to leave with his two pit bulls and he did. The next day, he told the woman that the dogs had died in his vehicle while he was sleeping at a construction site in Stafford.

The woman said she left the home for several days because she felt unsafe. When she returned, she and her children found the dogs dead in a crate. The dogs had been there for four days, court records state.

Moore told police that he had not yet buried the dogs because "time got away from him." He denied leaving the dogs alone prior to their deaths or leaving the county, but GPS records showed that he left Stafford for three hours on Aug. 18.

Judge Levy said he was particularly disturbed that the dead dogs were left where the children could find them.