Man who pleaded guilty to arson sentenced to 5 years

A Spotsylvania County man who set his neighbor's home on fire for reasons that remain unclear was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison.

Jeffrey Ryan Crandall, 41, had previously pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to arson. Judge William Glover sentenced him to a total of 20 years with 15 years suspended.

The arson conviction stems from a Nov. 6, 2020, fire at a home on Roanoke Court in Spotsylvania. Two fires had been intentionally set in a basement-level laundry room and at an outside air-conditioning unit.

The house sustained significant damage, but no one was home at the time except for two dogs that survived.

Court records show that Crandall was seen leaving the fire scene and entering a nearby home where he was staying at the time. Items that connected him to the fire were recovered in a subsequent search of the home.

Crandall called 911 several days after the fire to request treatment for what he said were road rash injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. He was taken to a Richmond hospital, where doctors determined that his injuries were burn-related.

During Monday's sentencing hearing, prosecutor Kelly Green cited Crandall's lengthy criminal record, which includes multiple theft-related convictions. Both Green and defense attorney Anna Lindemann agreed that drugs were a major part of Crandall's problems and it was suggested that he get treatment during his incarceration.

Crandall could receive more prison time later this month, when he is sentenced for a probation violation in Stafford.