Man who pleaded guilty to molesting children sentenced to 10 years

A 72-year-old man who admitted to molesting two children over a two-year period in Spotsylvania County was ordered Thursday to serve 10 years in prison.

Lawrence Norman Riggs of Spotsylvania was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 65 years with 55 years suspended. Judge Ricardo Rigual’s sentence was above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of nine years and seven months.

Riggs had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery and five counts of indecent liberties.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Amanda Sweeney, Riggs moved near the victims in 2019. He had the trust of the victims’ mother, and the children often spent time in his home.

The molestation came to light in November when the older victim, who was 13 at the time, told a pediatrician about being sexually abused. She then told her mother that Riggs had molested her and her younger sister repeatedly. Riggs’ actions included exposing himself, improper touching and making sexually suggestive comments.

The mother called the Sheriff’s Office shortly after learning about Riggs’ conduct and he was arrested. He admitted that the girls were telling the truth and agreed to plead guilty so they wouldn’t have to testify in court, court records state.