Man who pleaded guilty to rape sentenced to five years

A man who raped a woman he’d hired to clean his Spotsylvania County home was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison.

Angel Servin–Rodriguez, 39, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to 20 years with 15 years suspended. As part of a plea agreement, Servin–Rodriguez pleaded guilty to rape, while charges of abduction and assault were dropped.

The five years he was ordered to serve was the maximum he could have received as part of a deal worked out by public defender Lauren Whitley and prosecutor Jeff Adams.

Court records show that the victim went to Servin-Rodriguez’s trailer in the 4600 block of Glenwood Circle on Dec. 22, 2019, for a cleaning job. When the woman tried to leave, Servin–Rodriguez grabbed her, threw her onto his bed and covered her mouth with his hand.

The woman said Servin–Rodriguez, who had been drinking, raped her and used a sharp object to threaten her. DNA evidence connected Servin–Rodriguez to the attack.

Servin–Rodriguez was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He stated in court records that he plans to leave the country when he finishes serving his time. He is not a United States citizen.

