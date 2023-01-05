Man who robbed Giant pharmacy sentenced to 18 months

A Philadelphia man who never made it out of Stafford after robbing a county pharmacy last year was ordered Wednesday to serve 18 months in prison.

Ronald Anthony Green, 32, was previously convicted of robbery in Stafford Circuit Court. Prosecutor Ed Lustig asked for an active prison term of three years, but Judge Victoria Willis decided on a five-year term with all but 18 months suspended.

According to the evidence, Green entered the Giant at 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway on May 13 and jumped the pharmacy counter with his hand in his shirt as if he had a gun. He then ordered the two employees to open a safe.

One of them complied, and Green left the store after placing a number of oxycontin and oxycodone pills in a bag. He fled the store and got into an Enterprise rental van that had been stolen from Pennsylvania, and one of the employees was able to get the license number.

Deputy G.W. Motley spotted the van a short time later still on Celebrate Virginia Parkway and apprehended Green without incident. The stolen drugs were recovered, and Green has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail ever since.