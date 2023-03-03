A man who seriously injured another motorist while driving intoxicated in Spotsylvania County last year was ordered Tuesday to serve 20 months in prison.

Dakota Michael Richard, 22, of Partlow, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to DUI maiming (victim permanently impaired), DUI and two counts of driving on a suspended license.

As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald and defense attorney Ghislaine Storr–Burks, Richard was sentenced to a total of 12 years with all but a year and eight months suspended.

According to court records, Richard was driving a Chevrolet Lumina on Feb. 20, 2022, on Lewiston Road in Spotsylvania when he ran off the right side of the road, got back on the road and went into the oncoming travel lane, where he struck a Honda Accord head-on.

The Honda driver, Hannah Hall, was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated. She was then flown to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond to be treated for serious injuries.

Among Hall's injuries were pelvic, knee and forearm fractures, multiple lacerations and ligament damage. A doctor described her injuries as "life-altering" and said she will likely need more surgeries in the future.

Police smelled alcohol on Richard at the scene and a blood test confirmed that he was intoxicated. Richard had already been charged earlier that month for driving suspended; that charge followed a single-vehicle accident in which he drove into a tree.