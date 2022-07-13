Man who sexually assaulted a teenager sentenced to 22 years

A Caroline County man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl after threatening to shoot her and her mother was ordered Wednesday to serve 22 years in prison.

Tony Darrell Barner, 37, of Milford, pleaded guilty in Caroline Circuit Court to object sexual penetration and producing child pornography. As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Kara Powell and defense attorney James Maloney, he was sentenced by Judge Sarah Deneke to a total of 80 years, with 58 years suspended.

In exchange for Barner’s pleas, Powell dropped six other charges, including offenses that carry possible life sentences.

Evidence shows that Barner attacked the teen after entering her Caroline home on June 2, 2021. He was in a relationship with the child’s mother at the time.

He covered the teen’s mouth as she was screaming and told her that she needed to be quiet or he would get a gun and shoot her and her mother. He took the phones of the teen and her mother to stop them from calling 911, court records state.

He then forced the teen to take an illegal drug, again threatening to shoot her and her mother if she refused. The teen reported feeling dizzy and unsteady on her feet just prior to the sexual assault. Eutylone was found in her system during a subsequent urine test.

Barner was already a registered sex offender stemming from a 2020 conviction in King William County of taking indecent liberties with a child. During the Caroline attack, court records cite Barner saying he was “teaching” the teen and that he said “I am a sex offender, what do you think I’m going to do?”

Sgt. K.H. Eichenmiller began an investigation after the Sheriff’s Office was contacted. A sexually explicit image of the teen were found on Barner’s cellphone during a search.

Maloney told Deneke that Barner was high on drugs at the time of the offenses.