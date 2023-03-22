A Henrico man who left his father’s body in Caroline County after shooting him to death in late 2021 was ordered Wednesday to serve five years in prison.

Eric Leon Williams Jr., 32, was sentenced in Caroline Circuit Court to 10 years with half of it suspended. A jury in January convicted Williams of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 21, 2021, slaying of 52-year-old Eric Williams Sr. The elder Williams was found dead on the side of Goose Hill Road in Caroline with a bullet wound in his right temple.

The younger Williams had been charged with second-degree murder, but the jury decided on the lesser charge at the end of a two-day trial. Prosecutor Ben Heidt on Wednesday asked for the maximum penalty of 10 years on the manslaughter conviction, but Judge Sarah Deneke decided on an active sentence toward the middle of the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

According to the evidence presented at trial, the father and son were in a vehicle driven that day by the younger man’s girlfriend, Angel Rashid. They were on the way to make a drug deal in Caroline, according to testimony.

Rashid testified that the two men were arguing when the elder Williams fired a shot inside the vehicle. That led to a struggle during which the son wrestled the gun away from his father and ordered him out of the car. Williams claimed that the gun then accidentally went off while his father was pulling on his arm.

He claimed that he didn’t realize his father was injured when he ordered Rashid to drive away. He admitted lying to police in subsequent interviews because “it was family business and I don’t believe in telling people family business.”

Defense attorney Jacqueline Reiner, who asked for a three-year active sentence, blamed the dispute on the older man’s “cocaine binge.” She argued at trial that there was no evidence rebutting her client’s claim that the shooting was accidental.

