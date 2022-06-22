 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manassas man arrested after police pursuit, crash in Stafford

Police say a Manassas man was arrested after he struck a Stafford deputy's cruiser while fleeing from another law enforcement officer Sunday evening.

A Virginia State Police trooper stopped a Nissan driver at 7:05 p.m. on Truslow Road near U.S. 1 in Stafford for a traffic offense, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. The driver took off from the stop and headed north on Route 1, according to police.

The driver eluded the trooper, but another trooper spotted the vehicle near Route 1 and Garrisonville Road and turned on his emergency lights. The suspect fled again and crossed the center double yellow line into a southbound cruiser driven by Stafford deputy S. Waheed. Police said the driver struck several other cars before Waheed and a trooper took the driver into custody. The crashes resulted in several minor injuries, police said.

Kimmitz said the driver, 21-year-old Dominic Pineda of Manassas, tried to flee after being handcuffed but was unsuccessful. He was charged with eluding, DUI, obstruction and driving revoked. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Dominic Pineda

Dominic Pineda

