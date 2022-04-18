Manassas man arrested after Waffle House employee threatened with knife in Stafford

A Manassas man was arrested Sunday after a confrontation inside a Stafford County restaurant.

Police say a man pulled a knife on a Waffle House employee after accusing him of contacting the suspect’s girlfriend, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident took place at 8:34 a.m. at 580 Warrenton Road. Witnesses said the suspect approached the employee and accused him of texting his girlfriend. The employee claimed to have no idea what the man was talking about.

Police said the man then pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the employee while unleashing a stream of obscenities. Police said the suspect left on foot after realizing police had been called, and no one was injured.

Deputies found the suspect in the nearby Clarion Inn parking lot. They eventually got him into custody, but not before having to use a taser on the resisting suspect, police said. A knife was recovered from his pocket.

Keith Andre Williams, 49, was charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.