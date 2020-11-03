Marital problems preceded apparent murder-suicide, daughter says

“I never imagined having two extra people to be responsible for,” Amber Pietrzak said. “We have enough on our plate with our own family, but I’m all they have left.”

Pietrzak said her father was a surgical technician at a Fredericksburg area hospital. A native of Jamaica, he and Michele Francis married in December 1994 and moved to Stafford in 2014 from Arizona, the older daughter said.

Pietrzak said her mother worked full time for a health care technology company and also worked two part-time jobs. She said her mother was the backbone of the family who handled nearly all of the responsibilities associated with her children and the family finances.

She said her father had a good reputation outside the household, but was a different person to his family. Pietrzak said she thinks he had mental health problems that were never addressed.

On their final night, Pietrzak said her brother was downstairs when he heard arguing and finally gunshots. He ran upstairs and saw his father in the bedroom closet. He ran out and called 911, and police found his mother dead, as well.