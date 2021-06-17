Maryland fugitive apprehended in King George

A man who had evaded Maryland authorities since September 2019 was apprehended this week in a King George County trailer park.

Justin L. Holton, 30, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday at the Princess Anne Trailer Park, King George Sheriff's Sgt. Kecia Wharton said. County detectives had the trailer park under surveillance after receiving information that Holton was hiding out there.

Holton was wanted in Charles County, Md., for parole violations stemming from convictions that include distributing illegal drugs, second-degree assault and obstruction of justice.

He had made a deal with prosecutors there to serve a seven-year prison sentence, but didn't show up in court for his sentencing in 2019, court records show.

Holton is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a King George charge of being a fugitive from justice. Wharton said he will eventually be extradited to Maryland to face his charges there.

