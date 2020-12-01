Maryland man charged in King George store burglary

A Maryland man was arrested Tuesday morning shortly after a burglary was discovered at a King George County business, authorities said.

King George Sheriff's Sgt. Kecia Wharton said a motorist drove by The Border Store off U.S. 301 in the Dahlgren area shortly after midnight and noticed that a glass door was broken. The passerby called the Sheriff's Office, and deputies learned that the store had been entered and items had been stolen.

A review of surveillance video showed a vehicle believed to have been involved in the burglary, Wharton said.

Detective Sgt. Drew Massey searched the area and found the vehicle in an apartment complex in the area of Owens Drive. The suspect was sleeping in the vehicle and items stolen from the business were found, Wharton said.

Francis Edward Rihtaric, 56, of St. Leonard, Md., was charged with burglary and grand larceny. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

