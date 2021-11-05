Maryland man dies after Oct. 22 crash in Stafford

A 78-year-old man has died as the result of an Oct. 22 accident in Stafford involving a motor coach and a cement truck, police said.

George Nelson of Upper Marlboro, Md., the motor coach driver, suffered injuries in the crash that turned out to be fatal, police said.

According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place shortly before 9 a.m. that morning near the intersection of Garrisonville and Rock Hill Church roads in North Stafford. The motor coach was turning off Rock Hill Church Road onto Garrisonville Road (State Route 610) toward Fauquier when an eastbound cement truck struck the driver’s side of the other vehicle, which had no other occupants.

Nelson was ejected from his vehicle and later flown to an area hospital. The other driver was not injured, police said.

No charges are expected against the cement truck driver, police said.

