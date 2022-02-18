 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maryland man dies in I–95 crash in Stafford

By STAFF REPORTS

A Maryland man died after he was struck by a tractor–trailer on Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Thursday. The fatal crash was one of two incidents that caused delays and lane closures in the same area that afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash along Interstate 95 northbound at the 141 mile marker. A 2011 Freightliner tractor–trailer was traveling northbound when it struck debris in the roadway from a previous crash, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The Freightliner stopped on the right shoulder and the driver exited to check for damage, police said.

A passenger who was in the sleeper cab of the tractor–trailer also exited to check for damage. Unaware that the passenger had exited the vehicle, the driver then attempted to continue to the travel lanes and struck the passenger. The Freightliner immediately stopped, police said.

The passenger, 39-year-old Brian A. Brown of Windsor Mill, Md., died while in transport to a local hospital, the release stated. The driver, a 37-year-old woman also of Windsor Mill, Md., was uninjured, police said.

Police said on Friday no charges have been placed and the incident remains under investigation.

