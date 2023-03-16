A man who sexually assaulted a woman in 2021 after breaking into her Colonial Beach home has been ordered to serve 26 years in prison.

John Christopher Heasley, 45, of Bryans Road, Maryland, was sentenced March 10 by Judge Herbert Hewitt in Westmoreland Circuit Court to a total of 60 years with 34 years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to object sexual penetration and breaking and entering.

According to the evidence presented by Commonwealth's Attorney Julia Sichol, Heasley entered the woman's home on July 17, 2021, after cutting a screen on the victim's porch. He then sneaked into her bedroom, where the victim was sleeping with her husband.

The woman woke up while the assault was in progress. Her husband woke up as well and chased the intruder out of the home and called 911. With the assistance of a drone, deputies found Heasley hiding in a field across the street.

Heasley later told a detective, "I don't even know what went on that night. First I was partying with people, next thing I'm running from people."

The victim did not know Heasley, but the investigation showed that he had been there before with a repairman who fixed an air-conditioning unit at the home.

Heasley apologized to the victim and said he was intoxicated and does not remember what happened. His attorney, John Hamilton, asked for leniency, citing Heasley's remorse and lack of a violent criminal history.

Sichol pointed out that Heasley had loosened light bulbs in the home prior to the attack in an attempt to avoid detection. She called the crime was "every woman's worst nightmare" and said that while Heasley claims to not remember the incident, the victim would never forget it.