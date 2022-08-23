Maryland man gets 30 years in molestation case

A man who molested two boys years ago in Stafford County was ordered Tuesday to serve 30 years in prison.

James Patrick Kelley Sr., 61, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was sentenced by Judge Michael Levy in to a total of 70 years with 40 years suspended. He previously pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties and three counts of reproducing child pornography.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, the primary victim was 12 when Kelley began molesting him in 2011. Kelley had met the boy’s mother in a class, and he, his now ex-wife and the victim’s parents became friends.

The victim said the first incident involving Kelley occurred while he was playing video games. Kelley asked the boy about masturbation, then showed him some pornography. The two later performed sex acts on each other that continued periodically for several years.

The victim eventually became depressed and suicidal and told a counselor about his activities with Kelley. In 2021, he participated in a phone sting with police listening during which Kelley made incriminating statements.

Police seized Kelley’s phone as part of the investigation and found child pornography on it. He was later arrested and has been in the regional jail since January.

The second victim contacted police after learning about Kelley’s arrest. Lustig said the second victim was also molested while playing video games while Kelley was babysitting him.

That victim said he was molested once and told Kelley he did not enjoy it. Kelley gave the boy $20 not to tell anyone, and the victim kept it to himself for more than a decade.

Kelley’s attorney, Dan Goldman, asked Levy to give his client no more than 10 years to serve. He said Kelley had been molested himself and pleaded guilty to spare his victims the trauma of a trial.