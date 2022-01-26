Maryland man may be connected to 2021 Fredericksburg shooting

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with an incident in Fredericksburg last year in which three people were shot, police said.

Kim Deshawn Prophet II, 28, of Bowie, Md., is charged with conspiracy to rob and being a principal in the second degree to robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Tuesday night after being extradited from Montgomery County, Md., Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.

According to police and court records, city police responded to the 1000 block of Wicklow Drive late Aug. 23 in response to a reported shooting.

Police learned that two people had been taken to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, while a third victim showed up at a hospital in Fairfax. None of the injuries was life-threatening, Morris said.