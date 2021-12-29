Maryland teens facing burglary charges after Stafford break-in

Two Maryland teenagers were arrested on burglary charges early Wednesday morning in Stafford County.

Deputies responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an alarm the Truckin Thunder store at 9 Commerce Parkway, according to a Stafford Sheriff’s Office news release.

When two deputies arrived at the shop, they saw flashlights lighting up parts of the rear of the building. The deputies told the two people to stop, but the two suspects ran, crossing U.S. 17 toward Rio Car Wash with the deputies in pursuit.

First Sgt. B.W. Collins saw one suspect near Spring Knoll Plaza and was able to apprehend him. Another deputy, T.A. Vasquez then arrived on the scene and apprehended the other suspect near Lichfield Boulevard.

The investigation showed that the suspects tried to force their way into the business through the front door, police said. A bag with tools believed to be used in the burglary attempt also was found at the scene.

Detective D.V. Torrice Jr. also uncovered evidence linking the teenagers to a Dec. 13 burglary at the same business during which several vehicles were broken into and a Jeep was stolen. The Jeep was later found in Montgomery County, Md.

The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, both from Germantown, Md. Each faces charges of attempted burglary, tampering with a vehicle and conspiracy to commit a felony for the Wednesday crimes. They also face burglary, larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony for the Dec. 13 burglary. The teens are being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

