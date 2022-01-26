Maryland woman facing various fraud charges after visit to Stafford bank

A Maryland woman who entered a Stafford County bank Tuesday looking to make a large withdrawal left facing multiple charges, police said.

Sgt. A.I. Assur and Deputy T.K. Phillips went to the Bank of America at 1525 Stafford Market Place at 2:15 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Bank employees had been warned about a woman using a fictitious name at other branches and recognized the name when a woman tried to withdraw $2,500, Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

As the deputies spoke with her, the woman rattled off fictitious identifying information, Kimmitz said. She eventually identified herself as 56-year-old Kelly Burch of Greenbelt, Md.

Burch was charged with possessing a fake license, possession of a fake armed forces identification card, procuring credit through a false statement, two counts of identity theft, credit card larceny, credit card fraud, false identification to law enforcement, forgery and passing a forged document.

She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

