Men say insulting a woman led to attack, shooting outside Fredericksburg bar

Police say an obscenity helped spur a downtown Fredericksburg shooting in May that resulted in multiple charges against a Spotsylvania County man.

Raekwon M. Johnson, 25, is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in public and reckless handling of a firearm. Judge John R. Stevens certified the charges to a Fredericksburg grand jury after a preliminary hearing Thursday in Fredericksburg General District Court.

Johnson is accused of shooting a man in the shoulder during an altercation that erupted as he and others were leaving a bar in the 700 block of Caroline Street. The victim was treated at Mary Washington Hospital and released that same morning.

Prosecutor Justin Witt called the victim and a friend who was also assaulted that night to the witness stand. The victims said that as they were leaving Spirits early the morning of May 16, one of them said "excuse me" to a woman near the door.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They said the woman gave them "attitude," which resulted in the shooting victim calling her a vulgarity.

A short time later, the shooting victim's friend said he was attacked outside the bar. "I was getting my butt kicked," the man said. "It all happened so fast."