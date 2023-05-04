A former Richmond police officer was convicted this week in Louisa County on child pornography charges that could net him up to 255 years in prison.

David E. Stone, 51, of Mineral, pleaded guilty to 50 counts of possessing child pornography Monday in Louisa Circuit Court. His sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, an investigation involving Stone began late last year, when the Louisa Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a technology company regarding illegal online behavior. Various task forces investigated the tip and tied a cellphone number and an email address associated with the child pornography to Stone’s Louisa address, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office searched Stone’s home in January and seized digital media storage devices, including a tablet from Stone’s bedroom. The tablet was examined and images that included infants being sexually assaulted were discovered, according to the office of Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Stone was arrested when he showed up for work with the Richmond Police Department that night and has been in custody ever since.

McGuire said Stone’s arrest shows that “nobody is above the law.”

“It was sad to hear that [Stone] was a member of law enforcement, but we know his behavior does not represent the thousands of men and women who do the right thing daily for our communities,” McGuire said in the release.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Richmond Police Department all assisted in the investigation.