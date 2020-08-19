You are the owner of this article.
Minor traffic stop turns into major trouble for accused thief in Stafford
Minor traffic stop turns into major trouble for accused thief in Stafford

Minor traffic infractions turned into major trouble for a Stafford County man Tuesday after a citizen showed up at a traffic stop and identified him as a suspected burglar, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy S.C. Martin conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Jefferson Davis Highway at 2:08 p.m. The vehicle had defective equipment and was missing the front license plate.

While Martin was dealing with the driver, a resident approached and told the deputy that the vehicle he had stopped was involved in a burglary at his home a week earlier.

Kimmitz said someone broke into the home in Foxwood Village on Aug. 11 and stole multiple watches, a stamp collection and a coin collection. A neighbor showed the victim a picture of a car that was in front of his home that day, and it matched the car at the traffic stop.

Police said a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a lock picking kit, multiple watches, a coin collection and a stamp collection. Martin also found the victim’s checkbook in the suspect’s vehicle.

Gary Laudermilk, 43, was charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen bank notes, possession of paraphernalia and driving without a license. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

—Keith Epps

