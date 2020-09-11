Minor traffic violation leads to pepper spray, arrest

A Woodbridge man was jailed following a pursuit around a fast-food restaurant and a 20-minute standoff with a Stafford deputy that followed a minor traffic violation Thursday night, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said 1st Sgt. W.T. Johnson was in North Stafford at 9:45 p.m. when he saw a Ford Fusion make an illegal U-turn on Staffordboro Boulevard. After Johnson attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver slammed on his brakes and tried to make a right turn into the Staffordboro McDonald's parking lot.

Kimmitz said the driver failed to make the turn, ran over a curb and got back onto Staffordboro Boulevard. He continued to its intersection with Garrisonville Road and turned west.

The suspect then turned into the McDonald's from Garrisonville Road and drove completely around the restaurant with Johnson in pursuit. After he returned to the drive-thru side of the business, the suspect stopped and was ordered to show his hands.

Kimmitz said the driver instead put the car in reverse and backed up toward the deputy's cruiser. He then stopped in a parking space.