Missing Colonial Beach man, 73, found dead near home

A Colonial Beach man who had been missing for two weeks was found dead near his home Tuesday morning, police said.

William Sylvester Hopewell, 73, was found not far behind his home on Macedonia Road, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. His body was sent to the medical examiner's office in Richmond for an autopsy, though authorities said foul play was not readily apparent.

State Police issued a news release Sunday seeking information regarding Hopewell's whereabouts. His family had last talked with him March 16, the same day he was seen walking along Macedonia Road.

Geller reported that there had been multiple irregular transactions made on Hopewell's debit and credit cards. Hopewell had not been suffering from any cognitive impairment, police said.

State police were searching the area Tuesday when someone came across the body. Anyone with information about his death is asked to call State Police at 804/609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Geller said anonymous calls are welcome.

