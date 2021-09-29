Mom and former boyfriend sentenced in 'horrific' Caroline child abuse case

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The child had not been to school since late April of that year. Karam lied to school officials that she was taking her children to New York to take care of a relative’s funeral arrangements.

After seeing the boy’s extensive injuries, Caroline investigators searched what court records referred to as a “dilapidated” house wearing hazmat suits. Among their findings were a blood- and urine-soaked bed where the boy had been bound and extension cords and whips on the headboard.

Prosecutor Benjamin Heidt, who referred to the defendants as “evil,” said the boy still has physical scars and emotional issues as the result of the treatment, but is in a loving environment now and is doing much better.

“It’s a horrific case, one of the saddest I’ve ever heard of,” Heidt said. “And it would have been even worse if the child hadn’t somehow managed to escape.”

Karam, who was seven months pregnant at the time of her arrest, spent much of her hearing blaming Childs. She said he was physically abusive toward her and became increasingly abusive with her son. She claimed she was planning to leave Childs “before me and my son ended up getting killed,” but never worked up the courage and “things got out of hand.”