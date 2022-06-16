Most charges dropped in Spotsylvania brawl, shooting

Charges against a man arrested following a March 5 brawl and shooting outside a Spotsylvania County bar were dropped following a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Armando Gomez Jr., 29, of King George, started the day charged with malicious wounding and malicious wounding by mob. The charges stem from an incident at Cancun Bar and Grill in Spotsylvania Towne Center, during which one man was shot and another was badly beaten.

At the end of a hearing in Spotsylvania General District Court, Judge Richard McGrath dismissed both charges against Gomez. He also dismissed two of the four charges his sister, 22-year-old Adriana G. Hernandez, had been facing.

Charges of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission against Hernandez were certified to a grand jury, though defense attorney Jonathan David made it clear that he plans to argue self-defense when the case gets to circuit court.

Prosecutor Allan Budny retains the option of seeking direct indictments for the dismissed charges.

According to the evidence, Gomez and Hernandez were at the nightspot with two other women, including Hernandez's longtime girlfriend, when the commotion erupted.

Shooting victim Daniel Garcia testified Gomez was walking past him near closing time when he intentionally shoulder bumped him. That resulted in a verbal exchange that led to Garcia challenging Gomez to "go outside and settle it."

Garcia said they had been outside just a short time when he was shot in the hip. Yulian Hernandez Garcia, the shooting victim's brother-in-law, said he was trying to help Garcia when he was jumped and beaten by several people. His injuries included a concussion and head injuries that required treatment at Mary Washington Hospital.

Daniel Garcia said he had seen Gomez before, but had no prior issues with him. He acknowledged having prior conflicts with people who Gomez hangs out with.

Other witnesses called by Budny on Wednesday did little to bolster the prosecution cases. The bartender that night, Jacob Thomas, said Daniel Garcia was the one who escalated the conflict and said he'd had verbal altercations inside the bar before.

He said Gomez was a regular customer who had never caused problems in the past.

Thomas said Gomez was being pounded when a single shot was fired. He said Hernandez showed "restraint" before firing the shot in an apparent attempt to rescue her brother.

Two women called by the prosecution, including Hernandez's girlfriend, claimed to have no recollection of text messages they exchanged that seemed to implicate Hernandez as the shooter. Both said they'd had a number of drinks that night and can't remember the entire evening.

Regarding the text messages, one woman said, "just because I wrote it that night doesn't mean it happened. It was an assumption."

Hernandez had a gun as part of her job as a correctional officer at the Northern Neck Regional Jail. She is free on bond.

Gomez was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Wednesday. Even though his Spotsylvania charges were dismissed, he is still facing a drug charge in King George stemming from his arrest on the Spotsylvania offenses.

