Mother of child with drugs in system pleads guilty in Spotsylvania

A woman whose 3-month-old daughter died last year with a small amount of methamphetamine in her system pleaded guilty to child neglect Wednesday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Lurissa R. Keyes, 24, of Spotsylvania County, will be sentenced Oct. 6. The charge is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, though Keyes' recommended sentencing guidelines will call for a much lesser sentence.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutor Amanda Sweeney dropped a felony child endangerment charge.

Emergency workers were called to a home in the 400 block of Albany Street on June 30, 2019, regarding a child in distress. Police said Keyes told a deputy she had given the baby a bottle earlier in the night and woke up with the baby face-down and unresponsive.

The child's grandfather was performing CPR when rescue workers arrived, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keyes was arrested in December after a toxicology report showed methamphetamines in the child's system. Keyes was initially charged with a more serious child abuse offense, but Sweeney said the charge was reduced after it was determined that the amount of drugs in the baby was nowhere near a lethal amount and could not be linked to her death.

The child's official cause of death remains undetermined, Sweeney said.