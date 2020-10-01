Motion denied in fatal King George hit-and-run case; trial date set

A Judge Thursday denied a motion that would have greatly weakened the case against a King George County man accused of striking another man with his vehicle last year and leaving the victim to die.

John Cecil Davis, 61, a former King George School Board chairman, is charged with felony murder and felony hit-and-run as the result of the death of Jose Mendez Mendez, whose body was discovered on the westbound shoulder of State Route 206 near Waterfront Lane in King George on Oct. 25.

Davis' attorney, Cary Bowen, argued Thursday in King George Circuit Court that a search of property Davis owns in Westmoreland County was improper and that all evidence obtained as a result of that search should be thrown out. That includes the 2004 Ford Expedition that police believe struck and killed Mendez.

Bowen said there was no valid reason tying the vehicle to that property as opposed to other properties Davis owns. He also argued there were errors in the affidavit.

"A lucky hunch is not the same thing as probable cause," Bowen said.

