Motion denied in fatal King George hit-and-run case; trial date set

A Judge Thursday denied a motion that would have greatly weakened the case against a King George County man accused of striking another man with his vehicle last year and leaving the victim to die.
John Cecil Davis, 61, a former King George School Board chairman, is charged with felony murder and felony hit-and-run as the result of the death of Jose Mendez Mendez, whose body was discovered on the westbound shoulder of State Route 206 near Waterfront Lane in King George on Oct. 25.
Davis' attorney, Cary Bowen, argued Thursday in King George Circuit Court that a search of property Davis owns in Westmoreland County was improper and that all evidence obtained as a result of that search should be thrown out. That includes the 2004 Ford Expedition that police believe struck and killed Mendez.
Bowen said there was no valid reason tying the vehicle to that property as opposed to other properties Davis owns. He also argued there were errors in the affidavit.
"A lucky hunch is not the same thing as probable cause," Bowen said.
Prosecutor Charlie Clark argued that for a judge to even entertain the suppression motion, there would have to be an allegation that the detectives on the case deliberately lied in obtaining the search warrant or showed a "reckless disregard" for the truth. Neither was alleged in Bowen's motion.
Judge Herbert Hewitt agreed with Clark and ruled that the search warrant stands.
Evidence presented at earlier hearings and in court records state that Davis had been drinking at China Garden in Dahlgren just prior to the incident and was seen driving erratically as he left. Mendez was only three-tenths of a mile from the restaurant when he was hit.
Investigators used evidence recovered at the scene to determine that Mendez was struck by a Ford Expedition made between 2003 and 2006. They also received an anonymous letter that stated, "Hit and run on Dahlgren Road John Davis."
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Davis' home on Windsor Drive in King George. After not finding the Expedition there, Sgt. Drew Massey recalled hunting on property belonging to the Davis family in Westmoreland and another search warrant was obtained.
The Expedition was found there with damage consistent with what was recovered at the scene of the hit and run. It was in the process of being repaired, court records state.
Judge Hewitt on Thursday scheduled a two-day jury trial for Davis that is scheduled to start March 11. That date is contingent on jury trials being allowed by that date; currently most state localities, including King George, are barred from holding jury trials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Davis remains free on bond.
